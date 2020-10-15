 
 
Thousands of potentially criminal cases against cops dropped

Crime 9 hours ago

Ntlatseng yesterday told the committee she had met National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi, who had identified the quality of Ipid’s investigations as the problem.

Bernadette Wicks
15 Oct 2020
06:02:02 AM
Thousands of potentially criminal cases against cops dropped

The South African Police Service deployed 24 000 officers on the first day of the national lockdown. Picture for illustration: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

The police watchdog dropped more than 2,400 potentially criminal cases against law enforcement officials on the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) desk between April last year and March this year. The latest figures suggest, so far, less than 1% of those cases have resulted in decisions to prosecute. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) appeared before the portfolio committee on police for a performance briefing yesterday, when its low prosecution rates for the 2019-20 financial year came under the spotlight. According to Ipid’s last quarterly report, the NPA had only given its thumbs up to nine of the 2,426 cases referred...

