MEC worried about escalating GBV murders

Limpopo MEC for social development, Nkakareng Rakgoale says harsher punishments meted out against perpetrators of Gender Based Violence can help deter would-be abusers of vulnerable groups of society.

The MEC was speaking at Tshamahansi in the Mokgalakwena municipality on Wednesday. With her was Mayor for the Mogalakwena municipality, Andrina Matsemela.

The two had visited three families whose family members were recently killed in GBV incidents, including 22-year- old Annikie Thembele, who was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend on Sunday at Tshamahansi village; Nellvell Mokgata, who was shot and killed by his wife who was a police officer in Lephalale; and 54-year-old Maria Makhafola, who was killed by her partner at Moshate village. The partner also committed suicide.

The MEC had also started the day by attending the court appearance of a ward councillor, who allegedly raped a 14-year- old girl in Mokwakwaila, and later went to Nkowankowa township where a man allegedly set alight a house while he was inside with his two daughters.

Recently, the province has seen a sizeable number of murders, especially in the Mopani region.

Among them is a case of a man who was shot and killed after giving three men a lift at the Maphalle village at the weekend. Hardly three days later, another man was also shot and killed in the same village while driving a taxi.

A week ago, a young couple was hacked to death in Ga-Rapitsi village near Kgapane by unknown assailants. Their bodies were discovered by a neighbour who responded to the cries of their toddler who was found next to their lifeless bodies near the Maphalle village.

“In all the incidents, the motive was not yet known but police investigations were continuing,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Rakgoale said the community of Limpopo was reeling in shock as they carried coffins every weekend, due to the untimely deaths of their loved ones taking place in the province.

“We are appealing to the courts to give the perpetrators of these senseless killings harsher sentences. We are saying enough is enough and the death of one person is one too many. Let’s work together with the police to make sure those behind these killings are brought to book and serve their time behind bars,” said Rakgoale during the visit.

news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.