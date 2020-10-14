Hawks arrest Limpopo cop for accepting bribe from drug dealer

The Hawks in Limpopo arrested a 52-year-old warrant officer on Tuesday for alleged corruption in Polokwane.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, it is alleged that the Westenburg police station officer accepted money from a drug dealing suspect to make the docket in his case disappear.

The suspect reportedly gave the officer R6,000, but the police detective allegedly kept on demanding more until the matter was reported to the Hawks.

“The officer was arrested in the city immediately after receiving a R6,000 gratification from the victim,” Maluleke said.

The officer was also found in possession of more than R27,000 in cash.

He will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon to face corruption and extortion charges.

