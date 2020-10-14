Two people in court for allegedly offering R60K bribe for chicken tender

A Durban-based CEO and a stock clerk, who are accused of trying to bribe a chicken farm employee with R60,000 to influence a tender, will apply for bail in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Wednesday.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Pretoria apprehended Suman Panday, 42, CEO of Blackie Plastics, and Madikana Gerald Mapokgola, 31, a stock clerk at Day Break Farm in Centurion, during an operation at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Friday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the pair allegedly approached an employee from an Olifantsfontein chicken farm to influence the awarding of a tender to Blackie Plastics for the supply of chicken plastic wraps.

They allegedly offered the employee a once-off R60,000 gratification and a monthly allowance.

But the employee reported the matter to the Hawks and they were arrested after allegedly handing over the R60,000 at a restaurant.

Both face fraud and corruption charges.

