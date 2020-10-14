‘Fake’ Hawks officer arrested for alleged extortion

The Germiston Serious Corruption Investigation team apprehended a 46-year-old man for alleged extortion in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the man contacted the complainant in the case on Thursday and allegedly introduced himself as one Warrant Officer Masemola from the Hawks in Germiston.

He allegedly demanded that they meet to discuss fraud allegations against him.

“The two met at a restaurant in Boksburg and the suspect allegedly demanded R500,000, citing interference and failure to pay would lead to an arrest,” Mulamu said.

The matter was reported to the Hawks. The complainant cooperated with the Hawks, who managed to arrest the man on Tuesday after he was handed R10,000 in Kempton Park.

The man is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for alleged extortion. Investigations are still continuing.

