Transport company bust for owing over R5m in license disc fees

The National Traffic Police has shut down a transport company in Pretoria for allegedly issuing fake vehicle license discs, Arrive Alive reported.

The traffic police unit, the Falcons, raided the company’s premises in Kameeldrift on Tuesday morning, after two of its truck drivers were arrested with false license discs last week.

The raid revealed that the company had displayed fake discs on 10 of its 19 heavy vehicles. The company had also allegedly failed to renew license discs since 2012, and now owes more than R5 million in outstanding license fees.

A case of fraud has been opened against the company’s operator while investigations continue. The company is not allowed to operate vehicles on any public roads until investigations have been concluded.

The bust was welcomed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, who urged members of the public to assist in eliminating fraud and corruption within the road transport sector.

Any suspected criminal activity can be reported anonymously, by calling 0861-400-800, or by sending a WhatsApp message to 083-293-7989.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

