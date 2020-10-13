Crime 13.10.2020 09:21 am

Missing 8-year-old girl found dead behind backroom in Katlehong, investigation underway

News24 Wire
Missing 8-year-old girl found dead behind backroom in Katlehong, investigation underway

Image for illustration: iStock

A case of murder has been opened as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.

An investigation is under way following the discovery of the lifeless body of a missing 8-year-old girl in Katlehong on the East Rand on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, members of the Katlehong North police station were alerted that the body of a child had been found in Motloung Section in Katlehong.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the little girl’s body behind a backroom. Paramedics certified the child dead on the scene,” Peters said.

“It has since been confirmed that the deceased girl had been reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening around 22:00.”

Peters said a case of murder has been opened as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.

A post-mortem will further determine the exact course of her death, she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition