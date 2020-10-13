Free State farmer attacked, set alight while eating lunch 

A farmer having lunch at his Vandermerwesdam home in Koffiefontein, Free State was attacked by two men on Monday.

31-year-old Andries Smith Myburgh smelled smoke and upon investigating, was hit over the head with an object. Myburgh managed to push the suspect away, but was then allegedly attacked with a knife by a second suspect. He was also doused with petrol.

Myburgh then produced his firearm and shot in the direction of the suspects, but then realised he was on fire, and jumped into the swimming pool on his farm.

In the process, the two suspects fled on foot.

Myburgh promptly alerted neighbours and police. He did not incur serious injuries, and was attended to by medical personnel.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said one suspect was identified as a tall man, measuring around 2 metres, who was wearing green overalls and a light blue shirt.

The second suspect was wearing a blue overall suit. Both suspects are not known to Myburgh.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.