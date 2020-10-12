Police break up 300-strong ‘gang rivalry’ gathering in Cape Town

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police back-up was called to assist officers at a volatile situation in the suburb between Strand and Cape Town on Sunday.

Police felt that the crowd was being “riotous”.

At about 20:00, two people were apprehended for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Vehicles were searched as the group dispersed at around 20:40 and a third unlicensed firearm was found.

Another four people were then arrested.

Officers on foot patrol also found an abandoned firearm and ammunition.

The six were due to appear in court in Strand on Monday.

In another incident, the Western Cape High Court handed down hefty sentences to six gangsters this morning.

Judge Rogers incarcerated Horation Solomons, Ismail Ockerts, Keenen Kruger and Lucian Consul to life behind bars and Fabian Constable, Ziyaad Safodien to a respective 10 and 11 years’ effective imprisonment for the Delft murder of Vernon Botes in 2017 and a long list of serious and violent crimes.

Solomons, Ockerts, Kruger and Consul were also convicted and sentences in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for their pattern of criminal gang activity.

