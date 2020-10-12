Manhunt launched for suspects after elderly woman assaulted during house robbery

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for two people who assaulted an elderly woman during a house robbery at an old-age home in Delmas on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, a 94-year-old woman heard a knock on her door and saw two people – a man and woman – carrying boxes.

They said they were collecting clothes for the less fortunate.

“She then opened the door and made coffee for them. The male suspect then produced a knife, threatened and assaulted the woman to a point that she lost some of her teeth.

He then grabbed her while his accomplice ransacked the place and took valuable items.

“After this, the victim was tied to a chair with belts and scarfs. The suspects then locked the victim inside and fled the scene with the stolen items, including her personal cards,” Mdhluli said.

The woman was rescued by the caretaker after hearing her cries for help. Police were notified about the incident and they opened a case of house robbery.

“The police have strongly condemned this horrendous incident and have vowed to do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book,” Mdhluli said.

Police have requested anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Captain John Mothupi on 082 492 6862 or to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Alternatively, tip-offs can be given on the My SAPS app that can be downloaded to any smartphone.

The police say all information provided will be confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

