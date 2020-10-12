Man shot dead while cops arrest three suspects following robbery in KZN

A man was shot dead and three more were arrested following a robbery in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police officers were alerted about a robbery at a business premises on Hill Street in Pinetown.

On arrival, they learnt the robbers had boarded a minibus taxi.

“The taxi was intercepted at the corner of Glenugie and Kings roads, where four men and a female alighted and a shootout ensued.

“One man was fatally shot, one managed to flee and three were arrested. Police recovered three firearms and four cellphones.

“The suspects were taken to Pinetown police station. They will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“They are facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition,” Mbele said.

It is alleged the suspects entered the business premises and demanded cash.

They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones. A case of robbery was opened at the Pinetown police station for investigation.

