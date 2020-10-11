Crime 11.10.2020 09:07 am

R3000 bribe attempt lands KZN man in jail

News24 Wire
R3000 bribe attempt lands KZN man in jail

Picture: iStock

A Pietermaritzburg man has been arrested for allegedly offering a police officer a R3 000 bribe after police seized goats at his premises during a stock theft investigation.

The goats were stolen from Umlazi in September and the docket was assigned to the Pietermaritzburg Stock Theft Unit for investigation, according to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“The investigating officer commenced his investigation and 31 goats were recovered from an informal settlement at U Section,” Mbele said.

On Friday, the owner of the premises where the goats were found offered the police cash for his release and begged the police officers not to confiscate the livestock, Mbele added.

“An operation was conducted where he was going to meet the investigating officer and give him cash.”

He was arrested while allegedly offering the police officer R3 000.

The man will be charged with bribery and stock theft.

He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government eThekwini officials behind R2.3bn irregular expenditure must face the music, says Muthambi

Crime Murdered bus driver’s final ‘good morning’

Crime Hawks pounce on Limpopo company director for allegedly defrauding UIF of R3.2 million

Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation

Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition