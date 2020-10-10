Four-year-old boy found dead in a box, suspect arrested

A four-year-old boy was found dead in a box in Ikhutseng in Warrenton, the Northern Cape, on Friday.

The box in which the lifeless body of the boy, identified as Thapelo Monageng, was found was covered with a blanket.

According to the police, the boy left his home to go to a local tuck shop at around 11:00 on Friday. He did not return home and was reported missing by his family at a local police station.

“An intensive search was launched led by Captain Fourie of Warrenton SAPS.

“Police followed up on information and the body of the deceased was found at the suspect’s house in Ikhutseng last night,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

The 36-year-old suspect, who is not related to the deceased, was arrested, added Ramatseba, saying the motive for the killing was not yet known.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Warrenton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.