Two killed in Limpopo drive-by shooting

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, two women died in what is suspected to be a drive-by shooting in the Limpopo capital.

In a statement, Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10h31 to find a light motor vehicle parked on the side of the road, riddled with numerous bullet holes. Two women were found lying inside the car.

“Medics assessed the women and found that one had sustained numerous gunshot wounds while the second had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Both showed no signs of life.”

The women were both declared dead on the scene, and police are investigating.

Police could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

