Woman arrested on a bus, with R500k worth of drugs

The total estimated value of the drugs found in the woman’s suitcase was R570 000.

Western Cape police arrested a woman near Plettenberg Bay for allegedly transporting drugs worth more than R500 000 on a bus en route to Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said in a statement that the Eden cluster Visible Policing Unit and Tsitsikamma K9 Unit officers carried out a roadblock on the N2 near Plettenberg Bay on Friday, when they stopped the bus.

“Upon searching the vehicle, they found a suspicious suitcase in the luggage compartment of the bus. The suitcase was positively linked to a passenger that apparently boarded the bus in [the] Port Elizabeth earlier. A further search resulted in the discovery of 3 955 mandrax tablets and two plastic bags containing tik with an estimated street value of R310 000 in the suitcase,” said Spies.

The total estimated value of the drugs stash was about R570 000, Spies said.

“The police arrested a 31-year-old woman on a charge of dealing in drugs. She is still in custody and will appear in court when charged. It is believed that these drugs were destined for delivery in Cape Town,” he added.

