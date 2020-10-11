 
 
Mob-style hits could get worse, as criminals start to feel the heat

Crime 3 mins ago

A number of experts have warned that the recent spate of assassinations of key figures in criminal investigations could increase, as the country’s prosecuting authorities start to act against those implicated in graft and malfeasance.

Sipho Mabena
11 Oct 2020
07:43:19 AM
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 18: The scene outside the Bishop Lavis home of high profile police investigator Colonel Charl Kinnear who was gunned down in his car shortly after 3 pm on September 18, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The recent spate of targeted assassinations seen across the country have rattled security experts, prompting warnings that more people, including witnesses, prosecutors, and even magistrates, could be taken out as the Hawks begin to swoop on those fingered in criminal activities. With the country’s law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) severely compromised and hollowed out in the past decade, former police officers said lawlessness took root and the elimination of rivals escalated. According to forensic investigations and risk consultancy firm D & K Management Consultants, gangland-style hits are expected to escalate as these institutions begin to regain...

