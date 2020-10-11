PREMIUM!
Mob-style hits could get worse, as criminals start to feel the heat
A number of experts have warned that the recent spate of assassinations of key figures in criminal investigations could increase, as the country’s prosecuting authorities start to act against those implicated in graft and malfeasance.
