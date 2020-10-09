 
 
Murdered bus driver’s final ‘good morning’

Crime 20 mins ago

An eyewitness details how an ordinary commute to work turned into a nightmare, when their bus driver was shot and a bus full of passengers set alight.

Brian Sokutu
09 Oct 2020
03:33:08 PM
Murdered bus driver's final 'good morning'

The aftermath of the attack on a Stabus bus in Lawley, which left the driver dead. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg handyman Shadrack Meraeng’s usual commute became a nightmare experience on Tuesday morning, when he, bus driver Neho Motaung, and a group of about 50 unsuspecting commuters were ambushed by unknown gunmen, also armed with a petrol canister. It was still dark, and Meraeng had just boarded the passenger bus in Lawyley, south of Johannesburg. As usual, Meraeng said, he occupied a seat behind the “ever greeting and humble” bus driver. “Mr Motaung, whom we all had gotten used to, seemed to know all the passengers.  He greeted all of us as we embarked, some by name,” Meraeng remembers. “But...

