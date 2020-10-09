Two men arrested after R1.5m mandrax tablets found in their possession

Two men were bust in Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal for dealing in hard drugs after 30,000 mandrax tablets were allegedly found in their possession, a Hawks spokesperson said on Friday.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said officers attached to the Serious Organised Crime Unit of the Hawks in Pietermaritzburg and Crime Intelligence officials arrested Zolile Zikalala, 40, and Katlego Phahlane, 24.

“Members received information about a motor vehicle that was transporting drugs.

“The said vehicle was intercepted on the N3 near Hilton and the search was conducted. Upon searching the vehicle, approximately 30,000 mandrax tablets were found.”

He said the street value of the drug was estimated to be R1.5 million.

“Zikalala and Phahlane were subsequently arrested and charged accordingly. They briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody.”

The case was postponed to 15 October for a bail application.

