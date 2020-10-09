Manhunt launched for gunmen after killing five people in Cape Town

Milnerton police are searching for gunmen who killed five people in Joe Slovo. The six gunmen visited two homes and shot people at each one.

The shooting is the sixth reported in the city in two weeks.

Police in Milnerton, Cape Town, have launched a manhunt for six gunmen who shot and killed five people at two homes.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the six gunmen first approached a house in Sekowa Street.

“According to reports from the two scenes, the six suspects arrived at a house in Sekowa Street, Joe Slovo after 22:00, looking for an individual identified only by name,” said Potelwa.

Two women were shot in their heads. One died and the other survived.

The gunmen then went to another house in Dada Street where they allegedly shot and killed another four people: three men and a woman, aged 28 to 36.

“The detectives are hard at work in an effort to apprehend the suspects as well as determine the motive for the murders,” Potelwa said.

Anyone who has information for the police can contact Warrant Officer Kussel on 074 964 3197 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Spate of shootings

In the last two weeks, around five shooting incidents have been recorded in the city.

In Nyanga on 25 September, four relatives were shot and killed in their home, allegedly by gunmen who forced their way into the house. Three women and an 11-year-old boy were killed. A fifth family member was injured.

Five days later, six people were killed when gunmen allegedly opened fire on a house in Solomon Tshuku Street, Khayelitsha. Another four people were injured in the shooting.

This week, seven people – including two children – were wounded during a shooting in Hanover Park. A 28-year-old man died in the incident, which took place at Galilee Court on Monday.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and another wounded during a shooting in Brackenfell, on the corner of Frans Conradie and Kenwill drives. Two people were arrested.

On Wednesday, Tyrone Philander, the brother of former Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander, was shot dead while reportedly fetching water from a community tap in Ravensmead.

