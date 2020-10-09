VIDEOS: Seven injured, one dead in botched Rustenburg CIT heist

A botched cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery which took place in Rustenburg, North West on Thursday has left five flying squad and K9 unit members, as well as two Fidelity security guards, injured.

One suspect was fatally wounded, Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed.

The injured members are currently being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.

Police patrolling in the area received information about the robbery, which took place in Geelhoutpark. While driving, they came across the active scene of the robbery. Shots were fired at police by suspects, to which members retaliated. In the first shootout, two Fidelity security guards were injured.

An unknown number of suspects then got into their getaway car and fled the scene.

They were chased by police until they reached Tlhabane Shopping Centre, where another shootout ensued.

In this shootout, the five flying squad and K9 unit members were shot and injured, with one suspect fatally shot.

The North West province has since instituted a 72-hour “activation plan”, which ensures that all stakeholders are involved in investigating and tracing the suspects that fled the scene, who are still at large.

Police are now appealing to the public for information which could lead them to arrest the suspects.

All injured parties were wished a speedy recovery by national commissioner, General Khehla Sithole.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

