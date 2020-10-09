Crime 9.10.2020 07:51 am

Man sentenced to life in jail after stabbing woman 11 times, before raping her

News24 Wire
The 33-year-old woman was on her way home to Loopeng village when Malebogo Lecholo approached and assaulted her.

A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to life in prison in the Kuruman Regional Court after he stabbed a woman 11 times with a beer bottle before raping her.

The incident took place on 17 December 2017. The 33-year-old woman was on her way home to Loopeng village when Malebogo Lecholo, 28, approached and assaulted her.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, the woman managed to escape and reported the incident to her brother-in-law and the police.

She was admitted to a local hospital, where she received medical treatment.

Lecholo was arrested on 18 December 2018 and was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Brigadier Nicky Mills, the head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units in the Northern Cape, welcomed the sentence.

