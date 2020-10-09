Northern Cape man gets 25 years behind bars for murder of his girlfriend

A man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape will spend 25 years behind bars after he bludgeoned his girlfriend to death with a panga and stabbed her 34 times with a knife.

On Thursday, the Northern Cape High Court found Elvis Malebo, 26, guilty of brutally murdering Evelyn Mocumi, 27, on 14 June this year.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock, Malebo found Mocumi with a 33-year-old man in her shanty at the Asgat informal settlement in Hartswater.

Malebo went to his house to fetch the weapons and threatened the man with the panga.

The man fled the scene and Malebo then murdered his girlfriend. He was arrested by Hartswater police minutes later and remained in custody until his sentencing.

He pleaded guilty and received 25 years for the murder and 12 months for the assault on the man. The sentences will run concurrently.

