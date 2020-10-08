Hawks seize electronics, documents in R2.7m PPE tender probe

The Hawks have seized electronic items and documents as part of an investigation into a R2.7-million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded by the Eastern Cape education department.

The search and seizure operation was conducted in King William’s Town early on Thursday morning.

“A trading company was awarded the tender to provide the personal protective equipment to the department,” Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

He said it was understood that the company was paid the initial R2.7 million and then a further R198 000 into two different bank accounts.

Mogale said they also understood that the company details were suspect and that a case of fraud and misrepresentation was at “an advanced stage”.

No arrests were made.

