Limpopo community torches man’s property, kills his livestock

An angry community in Bolobedu, Limpopo outside on Thursday went on the rampage, setting alight a shop and a motor vehicle belonging to a 47-year-old businessman they accused of being responsible for the brutal murder of a young couple.

The incensed community also killed the businessman’s chickens, goats and pigs, before fleeing the scene.

The couple’s bodies were found in a pool of blood in their house on Tuesday.

Police said the property destroyed in the attack was valued at more than R1 million.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident took place in Ga-Rapitsi village, at the Itireleng Section outside Kgapane near the Modjadjiskloof on Thursday morning.

“The residents allegedly accused the businessman of being responsible for the brutal murder of a young couple, Nius Malatjie aged 21 and his 18-year-old girlfriend Lucia Malapane. Their bodies were found in their house with multiple deep wounds by their neighbour, who is also their employer.

“The employer, had allegedly gone to the house at 12 midday to check them after they failed to report for duty.

“When he entered the house, he was met with the frantic cries of a baby and when he called, nobody responded. Next to the baby, there were the lifeless bodies of the baby’s parents, swimming in a pool of blood. Police were immediately contacted together with the medical emergency personnel, who then certified them dead on the scene. The motive for the killing of the couple is not yet known and investigations in the gruesome murder is still unfolding,” said Mojapelo.

The Limpopo provincial police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned the brutal manner of the couple and the reaction by the community. He said a team of investigators, led by the district Commissioner, Major General Maggie Mathebula was already working around the clock to hunt down for the killer(s).

Ledwaba further said mob- justice was a serious criminal offence that could send one to jail for many years.

“We are now offering a reward of up to R200,000 (two hundred thousand rands) for any information that could lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the suspect(s) involved and or responsible for the murders of the young couple. We have since opened cases of arson, malicious damage to property and two counts of murder,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.