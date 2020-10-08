Government calls for arrests after Rooihuiskraal double murder

The Gauteng provincial government has called upon law enforcement agencies to bring the killers of a taxi association chairperson and his driver in the Rooihuiskraal area this week to book, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

This comes after Pretoria-Mabopane-Polokwane Taxi Association chairperson Jabu Mahlangu and his driver Fency Mphahlele were gunned down at around midday on Wednesday.

“I am confident that they will bring the perpetrators to book, no matter how long it takes,” said Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

“The law shall prevail.”

Mamabolo strongly condemned the killings, saying that Mahlangu was one of the industry’s young leaders, and was committed to transforming the taxi industry.

“This heinous act has robbed the industry of a brilliant, capable and humble leader.”

According to Mamabolo, Mahlangu played an instrumental role during negotiations to resolve a dispute between long-distance associations operating between Bosman Taxi Rank in Tshwane and the Limpopo province.

“It is a great loss to the industry as he was amongst those who were committed to turning the image of the taxi industry around.

“My heartfelt and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Mahlangu and Mr Mphahlele,” Mamabolo said.

Speaking to Pretoria North Rekord, Monitor Net spokesperson JP le Roux said the two men were repairing a vehicle when they were shot and killed by unidentified assailants.

Community Emergency Response Team SA (Cert-SA) spokesperson Ruan Heyns said one of them was shot and killed in the street, while the other was shot and killed in the driveway.

“The white vehicle involved in the shooting was understood to have had four occupants,” he said.

He said that the motive for the killings would be subject to police investigation.

This article was republished with permission from Caxton publication, Pretoria East Rekord. Read the original article here.

