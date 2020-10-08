More than 14,000 weapons to be smelted in Eastern Cape

Thousands of dangerous weapons will be destroyed on Thursday morning at a smelter in the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay District.

The destruction of firearms and weapons will be attended by Eastern Cape MEC for transport, safety and liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, and Eastern Cape Saps provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Nthsinga.

In a concerted effort to reduce crime in the region, a total of 14,254 dangerous weapons were confiscated from October last year to January this year, thanks to roadblocks, special operations, routine stop and searches and intensive searches.

This includes 354 toy pistols and homemade firearms, and 204 air rifles and pistols, in addition to knives, spears and axes.

“From the numbers confiscated, it is clear that the proliferation of dangerous weapons was dealt a significant blow,” said Colonel Sibongile Soci.

“The destruction of these weapons will definitely ensure that they will never again be in circulation.”

The event will take place at Agni Steel in Port Elizabeth.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.