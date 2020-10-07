KwaMashu women found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads identified as teens

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have identified and located the relatives of the two bodies which were found with gunshot wounds to their heads in KwaMashu, Durban, recently.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the deceased have been identified as Erin King, 18, from Bass Place in Newslands East and Xolile Mdletshe, 15, from Usuthu Road at C Section in KwaMashu.

The two were found dead on 29 September in the bushes on Sigede Road at P Section in KwaMashu.

Naicker said following “an exhaustive” police investigation, the relatives of the two were located.

“The deceased had not been reported missing as their families were unaware of their whereabouts. The case is still under investigation,” Naicker said.

Anyone with information to locate the perpetrators is urged to contact Brigadier Khumalo on 082-556-8642 or Captain Dawood on 082-556-8409 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

