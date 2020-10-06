Man gunned down in Braamfontein while sitting in his car

Police in Gauteng are investigating a murder after a motorist was shot and killed in his vehicle in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, officers responded to the scene on Rissik and Smith streets around 10:00, following reports.

On arrival, the body of an unknown man was found inside a white Toyota Corolla, Peters said.

The vehicle also had multiple bullet holes.

“According to a witness account, the deceased was shot at by four unknown males in a white Ford Ranger,” Peters said.

The registration of the Ford Ranger was unknown.

Peters said the motive behind the shooting was still unclear and anyone with information was urged to contact the nearest police station.

In another incident, one person was killed and another wounded after they were shot in Brackenfell.

According to police, the shooting happened on Tuesday at 12:50 on the corner of Frans Conradie and Kenwill Drive in Brackenfell.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said two people have been arrested.

The details around the shooting are still unclear, while a motive has yet to be established.

“The circumstances surrounding the matter are under investigation and the suspects are due in court once they have been charged,” said Traut.

The City of Cape Town sent out an alert on Tuesday to say the busy road had been closed. It has since been cleared.

