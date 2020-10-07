 
 
Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Crime 7 hours ago

Farmers relay the fear they live in daily, after having survived farm attacks, and while the threats of more attacks are always at the back of their minds.

Nica Richards
07 Oct 2020
04:50:23 AM
Jan van der Bank linspects the fence on his farm in Hammanskraal, 16 September 2020. Jan's farm is slowly being taken over by illegal intruders that he is unable to prevent from entering his land. The intruders break and even steal sections of his fence regularly. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Celeste and Heyman Schmulian, who lived on their plot in Cullinan for 22 years, moved to Pretoria after they were attacked in June last year. They now live in a gated community. Celeste is still not able to drive on the road where their home stands. Heyman denied his trauma to the point of collapse, four days after the attack, with bleeding on his lungs and prostate. Both in their 70s, the attack exacerbated underlying health conditions. They have been living in the suburbs since October last year and haven’t unpacked yet. “We are rebuilding our lives again. But our...

