Sars official arrested in Bloemfontein for allegedly enticing and extorting company director

A South African Revenue Service (Sars) official has been arrested for allegedly enticing and extorting a company director and is expected to appear in court.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said the 39-year-old official was arrested on Monday in Bloemfontein for alleged corruption and extortion.

“During February 2019, the company director was issued with a subpoena for outstanding tax returns and payments. In March the same year, the company’s auditor liaised with the Sars official and all the necessary documents required were handed as arranged,” Steyn said.

“It is alleged the business owner received several phone calls from the accused, requesting to meet him personally. The complainant met with the suspect, where he alleged that he could help the complainant resolve the outstanding tax assessments to disappear in return of a R20 000 gratification.”

Steyn said the Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday granted a directive and the complainant met with the suspect at the company offices, where an amount of R10 000 was agreed upon.

“He was arrested on the spot for alleged corruption and extortion. His private vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was also seized during the operation,” Steyn said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.