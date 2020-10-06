Eight people nabbed in KZN after ‘firing guns, spinning cars’ at murder accused’s funeral

Eight people were arrested for allegedly randomly firing guns and spinning vehicles at the funeral of a murder accused and his friend in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Officers from the Richmond police station and the Public Order Police Unit arrested the eight, aged between 22 and 35, for the illegal possession of a firearm at a cemetery in Richmond.

They appeared in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Monday, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

The events allegedly happened at the funeral of Nkanyiso Mkhize, who was found dead with his friend, Mlamuli Phungula. Their bodies were found dumped in the bushes in the Alexandra Road policing precinct.

It is alleged that they were kidnapped in Richmond on 26 September. Mkhize had been charged with the murder of Ntuthuko Ndlovu, who had been shot and killed on 4 August.

Police were alerted to the spinning of vehicles and random shooting at the cemetery. Officers searched all the vehicles as they left the cemetery.

A pistol with its serial number filed off was recovered from a vehicle with eight occupants.

The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if it was used in the commission of crime.

