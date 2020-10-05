Woman arrested for allegedly killing her 2 sons ‘drinks poison in suicide attempt’

A 32-year-old woman who is accused of murdering her two children and then poisoning herself is expected to appear in court later in October.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused from Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her two children, aged one and six, on 29 September.

It has not been disclosed how she allegedly killed them.

Following the double murder, the accused then allegedly called her sister and told her she had killed her sons, NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

“The matter was reported to the police who found the bodies of the boys on a bed at their home,” Ngcakani added.

The accused appeared in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in absentia on 1 October as she was in hospital after allegedly drinking poison in what was a suspected suicide attempt.

She is expected to reappear on 12 October.

Poison

In a separate case, a mother was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mpumalanga High Court in September after being found guilty of murdering her four children.

The court found Zinhle Maditla intentionally killed her children by poisoning them.

Maditla was arrested on 30 December 2019 after she handed herself over at the Vosman police station.

News24 previously reported she pleaded guilty to killing her four children – two girls, aged four and eight, and two boys, aged seven and 11 months.

