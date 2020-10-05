Four Limpopo ANC bigwigs nabbed for fraud, another for rape

Limpopo ANC bigwigs and their alleged partners in crime who are accused of stealing R4.8 million from Makgatho Community Property Association will spend three more days behind bars after their appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The four are Molemole Municipality manager Maphala Mosena, 53, bank employee Manase Makgatho, 51, former chairperson of the association Lepota Makgatho, 70, and former member of parliament Moloko Maila, 57.

Limpopo Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the four were all remanded in custody until Thursday for formal bail applications.

The investigation into their alleged theft of the millions continues.

The municipal manager, Mosena, was arrested on Friday after information collected by the Hawks suggested that he connived with association directors and managers to award an agricultural tender worth R4.8 million to his wife between 2015 and 2016 financial years.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old ANC ward councillor, accused of raping a 14-year-old child in the Mokwakwaila policing area, will also stay behind bars for 10 more days. This is after the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court yesterday remanded the councillor in custody until 14 October for further investigations.

Police spokesperson in Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the councillor allegedly offered the 14-year-old girl a lift on Thursday at about midday.

“The suspect then drove into the bushes next to Rampepe village where he allegedly raped the child.

He thereafter reportedly took her home, gave her money and a cellphone and told her not to tell anyone,” said Mojalefa.

A source from the municipality, who works with the suspect, said the ANC councillor was arrested on Friday after he went to the victim’s house looking for the phone he gave her after the alleged rape.

“He gave the victim the phone plus R20 and promised to take the phone back the following day when he would be giving her more money to conceal the alleged rape

because the phone belonged to the municipality,” said the source.

“But when he went to the victim’s house the following day, the councillor had no money and threatened to lay charges of theft against the victim because she refused to release the phone.

“The mother of the victim realised there was a problem and went out to ask what was wrong. When she got there, the councillor changed the story and claimed the victim had stolen his phone.

“The victim then confided to her mother about the alleged rape and she took her daughter to the police station to lay a charge of rape.

“The councillor was arrested at the police station when he was trying to lay a charge of theft against the victim.”

MEC for co-operative governance Basikopo Makamu, who doubles up as ANC Limpopo deputy provincial secretary, said the ANC was very perturbed about the conduct of some of its councillors.

“He is deployed in the community to serve the community and not to maim women and children.

“The law may say one is innocent until proven guilty but according to our Nasrec resolution, any member of the ANC accused of committing any criminal activity must step down or step aside.

“We, therefore, urge the Greater Letaba municipality to do things by the book and make sure proper policies were followed,” said Makamu.

Municipal spokesperson Lovers Maenetja said the municipality had called a special council meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter as well as the future of the councillor.

“We have now appointed a caretaker councillor in the area to lead the community so that services are not affected at the time of his court appearance,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.