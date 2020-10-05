Crime 5.10.2020 12:40 pm

30-year-old nabbed for being in possession of rhino horn worth R1.2m

Image: iStock

The suspect will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A rhino horn worth R1.2 million was found in a black BMW pulled over by KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad and K9 Unit conducted a joint operation on Friday at 06:55 on the N3 freeway Southbound on Orthmann Road.

“While they were busy with their duties, they spotted a black BMW vehicle travelling on the N3 freeway Southbound.

“The vehicle was searched and a rhino horn, which weighed 1.2kg, was found. The value of the rhino horn is R1.2 million,” Gwala said.

“The vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was seized by police. A 30-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and was charged for possession of a rhino horn.”

The suspect will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

