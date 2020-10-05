Police investigate murder after bullet-riddled body found in farmhouse

Police in Limpopo have opened a case of murder after a bullet-riddled body of a 28-year-old man was found in a farmhouse.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the body was found just after midnight on Sunday, at around 00:30 am, on Monday morning in a farmhouse at Frischgewagt farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal.

“The police were called to the scene on this farm and on arrival, they found the wife of the deceased together with some community members. The bullet-riddled body of the deceased was found in one of the rooms.

“The investigations into the circumstances of the shootings… have already begun.

“The deceased has been identified as Raymond Gregory Papabavlou,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated and for those behind the murder be brought to book.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

