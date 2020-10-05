Crime 5.10.2020 12:02 pm

Police investigate murder after bullet-riddled body found in farmhouse

Citizen reporter
Police investigate murder after bullet-riddled body found in farmhouse

Picture: iStock

The body was found just after midnight on Sunday in a farmhouse at Frischgewagt farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal.

Police in Limpopo have opened a case of murder after a bullet-riddled body of a 28-year-old man was found in a farmhouse.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the body was found just after midnight on Sunday, at around 00:30 am, on Monday morning in a farmhouse at Frischgewagt farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal.

“The police were called to the scene on this farm and on arrival, they found the wife of the deceased together with some community members. The bullet-riddled body of the deceased was found in one of the rooms.

“The investigations into the circumstances of the shootings… have already begun.

“The deceased has been identified as Raymond Gregory Papabavlou,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated and for those behind the murder be brought to book.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 7,000 units delivered: Has the ventilator drive run out of air?

Courts Four Limpopo bigwigs in court over R4.8m tender row

South Africa R255m scandal: ‘Asbestos roofs pose no danger’ and was a ‘scam’

Africa Mozambique insurgency: No need to panic just yet says economist

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition