Cops probe after Philippi gang-related shooting leaves one dead, seven wounded

Philippi police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases following a shooting by unknown gunmen at Galilee Court in Hanover Park, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, a 28-year-old man was found dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Seven other people – including a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy – were wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital.

The motive for the shooting was believed to be gang related, Potelwa said.

In a separate incident, three men have been arrested after they allegedly kidnapped two Chinese women in Gugulethu, with one of the women found dead.

According to the police, it was still unclear what caused the death of the 51-year-old woman.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 51-year-old Chinese woman are being investigated after her body was discovered on Friday morning at around 06:30 at a residence in Gugulethu,” police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

He said it was believed that the victim made an attempt to escape from the Gugulethu residence after she and another Chinese woman, 34, were allegedly kidnapped by the suspects in Delft on Friday.

“The exact cause of her death and the motive for the kidnapping are yet to be determined,” added Traut.

The suspects – 26, 32 and 34-years-old – were then arrested. They were expected to appear in court on Monday once they had been charged.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.