 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘A lesson in state capture’: Cashing in on 2010 World Cup

Crime 1 hour ago

Five months from first payday to Goldcoast Trading, bean counters smell a rat.

Bernadette Wicks
05 Oct 2020
04:50:32 AM
PREMIUM!
‘A lesson in state capture’: Cashing in on 2010 World Cup

Thoshan Panday. Picture: Twitter

Christmas 2009 came a little early for Thoshan Panday. The Durban businessman’s first South African Police Service sponsored payday was in November of that year. Last year, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard how Goldcoast Trading CC – one of five companies Panday is said to have ended up spreading R47 million worth of dodgy police tenders – had been struggling to stay afloat. “The activity between January 2009 to October 2009 shows that Goldcoast Trading was actually struggling financially with several cheques returned unpaid or deliberately cancelled. “However, from the first payment received from the SA Police...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?

Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.