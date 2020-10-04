Crime 4.10.2020 06:20 pm

Driver claiming he was ‘late for work’ arrested for clocking 179km/h

News24Wire
Driver claiming he was ‘late for work’ arrested for clocking 179km/h

Image: iStock.

The Ekurhuleni Metro police say the man, 26, was stopped in his VW Polo hatchback around 6:50 am on Sunday.

A motorist who allegedly clocked 179km/h on the N12 in Bedfordview was arrested on Sunday, the Ekurhuleni Metro police said.

The man, 26, was stopped in his VW Polo hatchback around 06:50 am, said spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng.

“The driver alleged that he was late for work, before he was handcuffed.”

Five drivers between the ages of 31 and 40 suffered the same fate, when they were allegedly caught travelling at speeds of between 164km/h and 172km/h.

Mokheseng said a man, 26, in a VW Polo was also arrested on Saturday morning for speeding on the N12 in Alberton. He was allegedly caught doing 174km/h.

The group faced charges of reckless and negligent driving.

They were expected to appear in the Germiston and Palm Ridge Magistrates’ courts soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition