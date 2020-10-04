Crime 4.10.2020 03:46 pm

Three Durban cops to appear in court for alleged theft of R2.2m

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock.

The Hawks say two other suspects, a warrant officer and a civilian, are still at large.

Three Durban police officers are expected to appear in court on Monday for the alleged theft of R2.2 million during “a bogus search and seizure operation”.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said the three police officers are aged between 38 and 49 and are from the Durban K9 unit.

Mogale said they were arrested on Friday.

“It is reported that on 6 April 2019 at about 11.05 pm in the Hillcrest area, the suspects, a warrant officer, three sergeants and a civilian allegedly visited the complainant’s house to conduct a ‘search and seizure’ of an illegal firearm.

“Whilst searching the premises, the suspects are said to have come across two cardboard boxes and a safe containing R2.2 million.

“They seized the cash without allegedly providing the necessary documentation indicating where the money was being taken.

“They are also said to have prevented the complainant from following the members transporting the money.

“The complainant opened a case of theft with the Hillcrest SAPS which was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation for further probing.

“Through a long and thorough investigation conducted, five suspects were successfully linked to the crime.

“Two other suspects, a warrant officer and the civilian, who were targeted in the operation on Friday are still at large. The search for them is still continuing.

“Upon their arrest, they will face charges of theft alternatively armed robbery.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

