Suspect to appear in court for possession of a rhino horn worth R1.2m

A 30-year-old man was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday after he was found in possession of a rhino horn worth R1.2 million.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested following a joint operation by the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad and K9 Unit.

Gwala said the man was arrested at 6:55 am on the N3 freeway southbound on Orthmann Road.

“Whilst they were busy with their duties, they spotted a black BMW vehicle travelling on the N3 freeway southbound. The vehicle was searched and a rhino horn, which weighed 1,2kg, was found. The value of the rhino horn is R1,2 million. The vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was seized by police.

“A 30-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and was charged for possession of a rhino horn. He will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” Gwala said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.