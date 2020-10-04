Crime 4.10.2020 03:23 pm

Suspect to appear in court for possession of a rhino horn worth R1.2m

Citizen reporter
Suspect to appear in court for possession of a rhino horn worth R1.2m

The man, Thulani Lamani, was 17 years old when he committed his first two rapes and attempted rape offences. File Image.

Police say the 30-year-old man will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday after he was found in possession of a rhino horn worth R1.2 million.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested following a joint operation by the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad and K9 Unit.

Gwala said the man was arrested at 6:55 am on the N3 freeway southbound on Orthmann Road.

“Whilst they were busy with their duties, they spotted a black BMW vehicle travelling on the N3 freeway southbound. The vehicle was searched and a rhino horn, which weighed 1,2kg, was found. The value of the rhino horn is R1,2 million. The vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was seized by police.

“A 30-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and was charged for possession of a rhino horn. He will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” Gwala said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition