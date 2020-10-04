Crime 4.10.2020 02:57 pm

Drug dealer who allegedly supplied school children arrested in Daveyton, Gauteng

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock.

Police say the alleged drug dealer was bust on Saturday night with drugs worth millions of rands as well as dagga worth thousands of rands.

Police in Gauteng have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly supplied drugs to school children in the Daveyton area.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele said the alleged drug dealer was bust on Saturday night with drugs worth millions of rands.

Makhubele said the arrest was made during the police’s operation Okae Molao led by its provincial commissioner accompanied by the Gauteng MEC for community safety, Faith Mazibuko.

“The drug dealer was arrested after police followed intelligence-driven information about a 32-year-old man who was supplying drugs to school children in the area,” Makhubele said.

The suspect was arrested at his house, Makhubele said, adding that the police also seized dagga worth thousands of brands.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

