Western Cape cops launch manhunt for armed men who shot and killed a man and his 3-year-old brother

News24Wire
The man, aged 24, was with his baby brother inside a VW Polo when they were shot and killed between Ndawo and Khethelo Streets in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for armed suspects who shot and killed a man and his three-year-old brother. The two were inside a VW Polo when they were shot and killed. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the incident took place on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the incident took place at around 21:00, on Thursday.

“The motive for the incident is unknown and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

He urged anyone with information on the double murder to phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

