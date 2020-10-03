Sedibeng municipal manager fatally gunned down at shopping centre parking lot

The municipal manager for the Sedibeng District Municipality, Stanley Khanyile has reportedly been murdered, eNCA reports.

The acting head of the municipality’s communications and stakeholder relations Saviour Kgaswane, however, said he could not at this stage confirm Khanyile’s reported murder.

Kgaswane said a statement will be issued in due course once an investigation into the reports of Khanyile’s murder has been concluded.

The police in Gauteng said they also could not confirm the identity of the “52-year-old man” who was fatally shot at a “parking lot of a shopping centre in Alberton” when asked to confirm Khanyile’s reported murder.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a manhunt has been launched following the fatal shooting of the 52-year-old.

“According to information from the scene, at around midday on Saturday 3 October 2020, the deceased was in a vehicle parked at a shopping centre on corner Hennie Alberts Road and Michelle Avenue in Meyersdal, Alberton when a suspect fired multiple shots at him. The suspect is reported to have moved away from the scene and jumped into a nearby Toyota Cressida, gold in colour with unknown registration numbers.

“The motive for the shooting is unclear at this stage.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect, or suspects is urged to contact their nearest police station or to call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially,” Peters said.

Allegations of money laundering of over R29 million have been levelled against Khanyile who was reportedly out on bail following his arrest by the Hawks.

He was embroiled in a multi-million rand fraud, theft and money laundering court case. Khanyile and two others were due to appear in court again on 16 October.

He is the former Eastern Cape social development head of department.

In August, Khanyile, Durban businessman and chartered accountant Poovandaren Chetty and former chief director of the Eastern Cape social development department, advocate Vuyokazi Sangoni, appeared in the King William’s Town Magistrate’s Court where they faced charges of fraud, theft and money laundering worth more than R29 million.

It was alleged that the accused siphoned the R29 million from a R42 million budget earmarked for the construction of a resources development centre during the 2015-2016 financial year, and a sum of R14.466 million was then paid to Chetty’s company shortly afterwards.

The three were expected to appear in court again on 16 October.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, News24Wire)

