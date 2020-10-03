Three suspects arrested for ‘execution-style’ murders in KwaNdengezi

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three men in connection with “the execution-style murders of four young men” in KwaNdengezi, Durban last week.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said the three men were arrested on Friday and that a 9mm pistol was seized.

“On Saturday, 26 September 2020, police at KwaNdengezi received a report of four men who were killed at Zwelibomvu Reserve near Olwambeni Primary School sport grounds. The four men aged between 17 and 24, were all shot in the upper body. Information from the community indicated that the men were accused of stock theft, which may have contributed to their death. A murder docket was registered at the KwaNdengezi police station and assigned to the provincial organised crime unit for investigation.

“Following a rigorous investigation, detectives swooped on the three suspects, aged between 46 and 49, who were arrested at their homes at KwaNdengezi yesterday. A 9mm pistol was also seized as part of the investigation. All three men are expected to appear at the KwaNdengezi Magistrate’s Court on Monday for murder. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests,” Naicker said.

The acting KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrests.

“These arrests are very positive and we will unleash the full might of the law on these callous murderers,” he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday visited the township following the murder of the four young men as well as five people in a separate incident in KwaNdengezi.

During his visit, Cele called on members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

