AFU seizes millions in luxury cars and properties from FS asbestos deal accused

The National Prosecuting Authority has pounced on the assets of those suspected of having profited from the dodgy Free State asbestos audit saga, as it’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has moved to freeze R300 million in assets belonging to the suspects.

The seizures on Friday morning came after the AFU earlier this week obtained a restraint order from the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein to put a freeze on any attempt to rid the assets, said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

ALSO READ: Accused in FS asbestos corruption case get bail of between R50k and R500k each

“Today [Friday] the process has started where the AFU is attaching those properties. The intention is to make sure that at the end of the day, those assets are realised, meaning they are sold, so that the state can realise the money that was lost during this fraudulent activity that is alleged in the indictment,” said Ngwema.

According to reports in News24, the frozen assets include a number of luxury cars owned by businessman, Edwin Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting including a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Porsche Cayenne S Coupé, and a Bentley Continental convertible. as well as a Ferrari. Sodi was among the seven suspects who appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sodi, along with former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, former head of department of human settlements in the Free State, Nthimose Mokhesi, former director-general of the national department of human settlements Thabane Zulu, John Matlakala, Sello Radebe and Abel Manyeki appeared for their bail hearing for facing around 60 charges including corruption, theft and money-laundering.

They were all granted bail, with Sodi being released on R500 000 bail, and the rest getting bail of between R50 000 and R500 000 each. The matter is scheduled to return to court on 11 November.

Ngwema said they might be joined by other suspects who are expected to be arrested soon.

“As soon as that happens, we hope we will be able to proceed with the trial at the High Court as soon as possible,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.