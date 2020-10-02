Six prisoners on the run after escaping police custody in Eastern Cape

A task team established to track, trace and rearrest seven people who escaped from police custody at the Elliot police station on Wednesday at 18:45 has made a breakthrough with the rearrest of one escapee, aged 21.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the seven escapees overpowered police officers, stole a state firearm from the officers and fled on foot. Shots were also fired randomly as they fled and no injuries were reported.

“Police are warning the community members not to try to rearrest the escapees as they are armed and dangerous, but urge them to report their whereabouts to the nearest police station,” Tonjeni said.

The six escapees who are still at large have been identified as Lihle Rashula, Dumisani Tom, Inga Nkompela, Sfundo Sothondoshe, Yophi Samkelo Rasmeni and Phakamani Phoswayo.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees has been urged to share it anonymously by calling the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lifa Gqosha on 082 813 2217.

Information can also be shared by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS app. Police said all information will be treated with strict confidentially.

