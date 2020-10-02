Two men burnt to death in separate incidents on same street in Eastern Cape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has strongly condemned what they called the brutal murder of two men who were allegedly assaulted and burnt during two separate incidents in the same street in Motherwell this week.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, the first incident was reported to police on Monday at about 14:10.

“It is alleged that the severely burnt body of Johannes Bantu, 25, from Port Elizabeth was found among rubble in Kaulela Street in Motherwell.

“In the second incident, police were summoned to a scene on Tuesday at about 20:00 by a community member who saw another man burning in Kaulela Street. The fire department extinguished the fire and the body of an unidentified male, believed to be in his early 20s, was found. It is further alleged that the victim sustained head injuries prior to being set alight,” Swart said.

Two separate cases of murder were under investigation.

Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the second man or may know of a missing person or is searching for a relative is requested to contact the Motherwell police on 041 407 6402.

“An appeal is also made to any person who can assist in tracing the suspects or has any information relating to the deaths, to contact Detective Warrant Officer Marrilyn Jungli on 079 896 5903 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” Swart said.

