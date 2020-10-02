Jail time for two Limpopo cops who asked foreign national for R500 bribe

Two Limpopo police officers will spend the next five years in jail for asking an undocumented immigrant for a R500 bribe to avoid arrest.

Warrant Officer Malose Frans Mogatla, 52, and Sergeant Madimetja Justice Lamola, 37, were sentenced for corruption in the Mokopane Regional Court on Thursday.

In April 2018, the Hawks received information about police officials who were demanding R500 from an undocumented foreign national they had arrested in Mokopane, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation and it resulted in the arrest of the pair.

They were each sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment and were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Hawks welcomed the conviction.

