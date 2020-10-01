KZN woman, child hacked to death by man known to them – police

A KwaZulu-Natal woman and her child were hacked to death by a man known to them, police said on Thursday.

Police officers from Phoenix, north of Durban, were investigating the incident on Solly Mathe Road in Mount Royal on Wednesday.

“They proceeded to the scene, where they found the body of a 34-year-old woman. She had been hacked to death with a bush knife by a man who was known to her.

“Her two-year-old child was also injured and passed away while receiving medical attention. A bush knife was found at the scene,” police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

He said the attacker fled the scene into the nearby thicket before police arrived. Charges of murder were opened for investigation at the Phoenix police station.

Naicker said police, together with the K9 Unit, conducted a manhunt for the attacker on Wednesday.

“Police worked tirelessly throughout the night searching for the man involved in the gruesome murders. In the middle of the night, the suspect was spotted sneaking back into the house. He was placed under arrest and was found wearing a bloodied shirt. Police seized his shirt for further investigation.”

Naicker said the victims have not been identified by their next of kin.

“The 62-year-old suspect is in police custody and will appear before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon.”

