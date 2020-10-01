Two arrested for allegedly running over four kids with stolen car in Durban

Two people were arrested for allegedly knocking down four schoolchildren with a stolen car in Wentworth, Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the children were run over in Retreat Road outside a high school in Wentworth at around 14:05 on Wednesday.

In a video of the crash, the car, with spinning wheels, is seen crashing into the children.

Warning: Graphic Footage@SAPoliceService have opened cases of possession of stolen property and reckless and negligent after a car ploughing into a group of learners outside the Secondary School in Wentworth. Four learners sustained injuries. @ECR_Newswatch two people arrested. pic.twitter.com/6mMYpU2ikp — Nushera Soodyal (@nushera) September 30, 2020

The two were arrested afterward for being in possession of stolen property, reckless and negligent driving, failing to produce a driver’s licence, and failing to report injuries after an accident.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Amanzimtoti.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the children had been standing on the side of the road.

Three of them sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital in a private vehicle and the fourth had to be transported to hospital in an ambulance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.